Caitlin Moran’s commentary made today’s best news story even better

There might be more important news stories happening in the world today but – actually, scrap that, there aren’t any more important news stories happening in the world today.

It’s the tale of a nudist who was captured on camera giving chase to a wild boar after it snatched his plastic bag (which had his laptop in it).

And it was made even better by this Twitter commentary by author and journalist Caitlin Moran.

Here’s how it began, with this tweet by @LuckyStubbs.

1.

I was just sent the most joyful picture of all time pic.twitter.com/9dxTPaX3Np — Pignuts 🌝 (@LuckyStubbs) August 7, 2020

2.

The pig has a box stuck on it's foot – how? What is in the bag? Why is the man nude? Pig is a mum with two kids, just trying to get through the summer holidays? I can't work out who I relate to most. https://t.co/r0DGdMWgcg — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) August 7, 2020

3.

Some speculating that it's not a bag in the pig's mouth, but the naked man's shorts. Backstory ripens nicely. https://t.co/r0DGdMWgcg — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) August 7, 2020

4.

5.

I like the certainty of this Nude Man With Pig analysis https://t.co/bjzDRQ0ddg — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) August 7, 2020

6.

Of course, with temperatures due to reach 100 degrees in Britain today, there's a chance we could all end up in a scenario like this by sun-down. https://t.co/r0DGdMWgcg — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) August 7, 2020

7.

I'm not ready for the real story yet Andrew. https://t.co/mJS5396Bpa — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) August 7, 2020

8.

THE PIG WAS STEALING A COMPUTER? Hang on *starts typing movie pitch* https://t.co/A5uWskEXl5 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) August 7, 2020

9.

Amazing – all the b roll footage is coming in now. https://t.co/GTMZdXeQx4 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) August 7, 2020

To conclude …

Alexa, show me the current state of UK track and trace. pic.twitter.com/nnB0eFUPLi — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 7, 2020

And this.

My favourite thing is when real life becomes The Simpsons https://t.co/hX3XFocKDH — Greg James (@gregjames) August 7, 2020

The pictures were first shared by Adele Landauer on her Facebook page and she gave more details about the incident on Instagram.

Die Natur schlägt zurück! Wildschweinjagd am Teufelssee!In der gelben Tüte ist der Laptop des Mannes, deshalb gab er… Posted by Adele Landauer on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

