Caitlin Moran’s commentary made today’s best news story even better

There might be more important news stories happening in the world today but – actually, scrap that, there aren’t any more important news stories happening in the world today.

It’s the tale of a nudist who was captured on camera giving chase to a wild boar after it snatched his plastic bag (which had his laptop in it).

And it was made even better by this Twitter commentary by author and journalist Caitlin Moran.

Here’s how it began, with this tweet by @LuckyStubbs.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

And this.

The pictures were first shared by Adele Landauer on her Facebook page and she gave more details about the incident on Instagram.

Die Natur schlägt zurück! Wildschweinjagd am Teufelssee!In der gelben Tüte ist der Laptop des Mannes, deshalb gab er…

Posted by Adele Landauer on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source Adele Landauer @caitlinmoran Pictures @gonch145