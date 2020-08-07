People love these teens’ reaction to hearing Phil Collins for the first time

It’s been a few years – nearly 40 – since Phil Collins almost went to number one with In The Air Tonight.

But despite its ubiquity there are some people – obviously – who have never heard it before. And this video of these twin brothers listening to it for the first time went viral because their reaction is so brilliant.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Cracking up! Love this. ❤️ — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 6, 2020

This made me smile & laugh & just…feel wonderful. I have LOVED that Phil Collins song for decades. It BLEW ME AWAY too when I first heard it, just like these young men. I suppose, in these times of disconnection, seeing a true bond through a musical experience uplifted me https://t.co/Gk5Rm4gdBH — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) August 7, 2020

Reaction channels are a little silly, but damn do I love getting to see people experience shit like this for the first time. We get so used to the things that we know, it’s nice to remember what it is like for it to be new. — TCr.Brad Muse @Home(WashYaHands) (@Its_BradM) August 6, 2020

I just love this https://t.co/LPXvTOydPn — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) August 7, 2020

Seeing them lose it at the drum solo just made my day I’ve heard it so much over the years, it barely catches my attention anymore. — Ｊｏｓｉｅ️‍⚥✊ (@ladymugsi) August 6, 2020

You just wait for the drum intro and then…. https://t.co/UUxJWNDTcB — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) August 7, 2020

We were all waiting for their reaction to the drum break and it paid off! I love watching kids react to old music! — Jessica Ouellette (@JesOuellette) August 6, 2020

You either die a hero, or live long enough to see urban youths decide Phil Collins is cool again. https://t.co/4VC02iTMI0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 7, 2020

That moment they knew Phil Collins is the man. pic.twitter.com/Xx4081HhAP — Wiggles (@WigglesDJ) August 7, 2020

There’s a whole bunch of videos on the pair’s YouTube channel of them listening to songs for the first time. Here are just a few …

Source @tprstly YouTube