This guy’s incredible gun impressions will have you ducking for cover
This guy’s gun impressions are good – really good. And if you’re of a certain age they will instantly remind you of the Police Academy movies.
@highground413
Haven’t done one of these in a while ##fyp##impressions##soundfx ##noises ##cod ##modernwarfare ##lmg ##machinegun
Just in case you were wondering …
‘M240 machine gun
Generic 5.56 (M4) from a distance
Side-arm… 9mm. Either a M9 or M17
M249 light-machine gun
M242 Bushmaster
FGM-148 Javelin…. something tube launched with a kicker engine
Something very large bore, not sure
M2 50 cal
M134 mini-gun
Edit: These are educated guesses based on my time with ISAF.’ Ninnux
Oh, and this.
‘If you watch it without the sound it looks like he’s taking a really strange shit.’ QuantumButtFuckery
This is similar but different, very different.
READ MORE
This cat taking an unexpected trip on a hang glider is an amazing watch
Source TikTok Mr. Onomatopoeia H/T Reddit u/ohmickel Image Unsplash