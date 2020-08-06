This cat taking an unexpected trip on a hang glider is an amazing watch

If you’ve seen this before then it definitely merits repeated viewing. But if you haven’t, then you’re in for a treat.

‘Remove cat before flight,’ said romain jantot who posted it on YouTube.

We like the guy’s double take when he spots the cat, almost as much as the amount of time it took his companion to realise what was going on.

However many lives that cat had left, it now has one fewer.

Source YouTube