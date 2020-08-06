Our 11 favourite reactions to Kirstie Allsopp’s “advice” for office workers

The government’s message on working from home has changed from “Do it if you can” to “Only do it if you have no other option”, and the ‘Knit-yourself-a-better-house’ queen of TV, Kirstie Allsopp weighed in with some extra stress to add to the coronavirus and loss of earnings.

Interestingly, this is her Twitter bio.

Because nothing says kind and compassionate like trying to scare people back to work during a pandemic with the veiled threat of job losses.

Twitter reacted.

So far we’ve had Kirstie Allsopp saying she’d be first back to work if she had an office job and Sarah Vine saying she’d let herself die to save the economy. WHY WON’T YOU LET THESE GUYS BE HEROES. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 5, 2020

luckily there's some jobs that simply can't be outsourced, such as being an absolute bootlicker https://t.co/01hzCnTHmR — dan hett (@danhett) August 5, 2020

do…you think that never happened to people in offices and call centres pre-pandemic or something https://t.co/B8Lg3EzQ6V — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) August 5, 2020

Says the baron's daughter whose job is showing folk around a couple of houses & then waiting in a beer garden for a phone call pic.twitter.com/oUA6kw1qsX — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 5, 2020

There are so many things wrong with this tweet that I genuinely can't see how someone this stupid manages to breathe without a reminder. https://t.co/BwBsWFeSGM — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) August 5, 2020

Kirstie Alsopp, who shot her last TV show from her home because of coronavirus, is telling us to go back to the office. Shush. https://t.co/M3V7XF6tcT — elena is hibjørnating (@ElenaBjxrn) August 5, 2020

If I had a portfolio of expensive properties in city centres I’d want to be the first in the queue to drum up fear of job losses from people not returning to work in and around those properties https://t.co/TI4ENRoO0L — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) August 5, 2020

Big shout out to Kirstie Allsop, the daughter of a Baron, who is able to write, "If I had an office job…" without a hint of irony. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) August 5, 2020

Staying over there, taking our jobs… https://t.co/502EQxCkr0 — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) August 5, 2020

Darling, if you think the only way you can "prove your worth" to your employer is by turning up to the office even if your work can be done from home, you aren't of much worth to your employer. https://t.co/VpxB1g8vru — (((Frances "Cassandra" Coppola))) (@Frances_Coppola) August 5, 2020

Bosses don’t come across very well in Ms Allsopp’s vision of life.

Kirstie has just made a brilliant argument for ending capitalism and it was completely unintentional! https://t.co/Oy57rCszds — Laura Kuenssberg is back! ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@LKTranslator) August 5, 2020

