The ‘accidentally left-wing’ Twitter account shows how right-wing comments can backfire – a top 10

For people who insist that they’re shadow banned or cancelled by the woke, right-wing commentators and social media users certainly seem to say a lot of stuff online.

The accidentally left-wing Twitter account curates great examples of comments made by these people that accidentally promote Socialism.

These are our 10 favourites.

1. Balking at the prevention of starvation and homelessness

2. Black Lives Matter



3. Horrible bosses

4. This game of Spot the Racism is a bit too easy

5. Geography fail



6. The gun lobby’s accidental realism

7. Feminism

8. Empire building

9. When you think you have an argument against benefits but it’s really an argument for a fair wage

10. Not even Trump himself is immune.

Bonus: Just following orders.

when you accidentally admit you're exactly like Nazis pic.twitter.com/dyV0ZPPveY — accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) July 30, 2020

