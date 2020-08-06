The ‘accidentally left-wing’ Twitter account shows how right-wing comments can backfire – a top 10
For people who insist that they’re shadow banned or cancelled by the woke, right-wing commentators and social media users certainly seem to say a lot of stuff online.
The accidentally left-wing Twitter account curates great examples of comments made by these people that accidentally promote Socialism.
These are our 10 favourites.
1. Balking at the prevention of starvation and homelessness
sure pic.twitter.com/NvLgzCg5dw
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) August 2, 2020
2. Black Lives Matter
3. Horrible bosses
yes pic.twitter.com/KhcvN3M3tg
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) August 4, 2020
4. This game of Spot the Racism is a bit too easy
yes pic.twitter.com/0c84Uhobll
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) August 5, 2020
5. Geography fail
6. The gun lobby’s accidental realism
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) August 5, 2020
7. Feminism
pretty much pic.twitter.com/aRkbnoLyqm
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) July 30, 2020
8. Empire building
yes pic.twitter.com/PzqjZuRWZQ
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) August 4, 2020
9. When you think you have an argument against benefits but it’s really an argument for a fair wage
mine too pic.twitter.com/klK3Sx80H6
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) July 31, 2020
10. Not even Trump himself is immune.
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) August 4, 2020
Bonus: Just following orders.
when you accidentally admit you're exactly like Nazis pic.twitter.com/dyV0ZPPveY
— accidentally left-wing (@accidental_left) July 30, 2020
READ MORE
The ‘bigots getting owned’ account does what it says on the tin – our top 10 tweets
Source @accidental_left Image @jmuniz on Unsplash