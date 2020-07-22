The ‘bigots getting owned’ account does what it says on the tin – our top 10 tweets

There are few things on the internet quite as satisfying as seeing a bigot get their comeuppance, and the @bigots_owned account has been helpfully curating just that.

We’ve picked our top ten to share with you.

1. The bigots who don’t understand their own number system


2. All those statues of the Prophet we keep seeing everywhere


3. Nobody cares, Mark

4. The clarification is even worse than the original

5. Well, it’s not like the US has any real issues to report on


6. Schooled!


7. Read the whole screenshot, mate


8. That aged badly – and turned into a beautiful self-own


9. Racial profiling 101

10. Quoting the bible to back up bigotry always goes badly

Bonus: Sometimes bigots get owned in the most unexpected ways

