Three women called Karen went on TV to complain about the whole Karen thing and the internet spoke as one

Over on ITV three women called Karen went on This Morning to complain about people using their name in a negative way.

And basically the entire internet made the same point. These 5 people said it best.

Also this.

And this.

READ MORE

Author Julie Bindel said calling people ‘Karen’ was sexist and classist – not the only 5 replies you need but they’re a start

Source Twitter @thismorning