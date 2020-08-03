Three women called Karen went on TV to complain about the whole Karen thing and the internet spoke as one
Over on ITV three women called Karen went on This Morning to complain about people using their name in a negative way.
'We're labelled as racist, entitled, anti-maskers and we're just not that type of person and it's just totally unfair!'
Three women called Karen tell us why they want people to stop using their name in a negative way.
Watch the #ThisMorning chat 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV48mXLV pic.twitter.com/R1xxYc1Qcg
— This Morning (@thismorning) August 3, 2020
And basically the entire internet made the same point. These 5 people said it best.
“People say Karens are entitled, but we’re not,” insists Karen, who started a petition and went on the TV to complain about people using the name Karen facetiously, in what is perhaps the most Karen thing any Karen has ever Karened.pic.twitter.com/j3U4D6ceoM
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 3, 2020
“Karen wants to speak to the manager of the internet, to put in a complaint against the word Karen”
— ManLikeDidzy (@KobyRowett) August 3, 2020
This is such a Karen thing to do pic.twitter.com/Q3Cv2SD21K
— ste (@Ste_Tonks) August 3, 2020
They really need to get the manager pic.twitter.com/irTjU8W67c
— Leyton (@Leyton) August 3, 2020
The most Karen thing they can do pic.twitter.com/PYRoSCdZKi
— Jono (@jonoread) August 3, 2020
Also this.
NO WAY ON THIS MORNING THEY JUST SAID SAYING SOMEBODY WAS A ‘KAREN’ WAS RACIST IM FUCKING ROLLING ON THE FLOOR #thismorning pic.twitter.com/aHyb9LZgvL
— daisy ¹ᴰ (@finedaisyline) August 3, 2020
And this.
Tune in tomorrow as we interview an enraged Joe, tired of being called average. https://t.co/A6zOFaCcSB
— 𝚛 𝚒 𝚌 🏳️🌈 (@ricardo_jpl) August 3, 2020
