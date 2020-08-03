Gordon Ramsay reacting to the Bad Tea American’s fish and chips went as well as you’d think
The woman now widely known as the Bad Tea American, Jchelle36, has carved a niche for herself on TikTok by outraging British sensibilities with her tea-making – and cooking – techniques.
It’s perfect trolling.
Here’s how we first saw her.
How I as an American make tea 😊❤️ ##americanintheuk @mleemaster10
You can see why she gets to people. She recently took on the challenge of that British favourite – fish and chips.
How to make British Fish and Chips ##americanintheuk ##ramsayreacts ##gordanramsay
Nightmare, right? Ramsay’s kitchen nightmare, in fact.
This is what happens when you send me your dishes……##ramsayreacts ##duet with @jchelle36
Although Chef Ramsay’s conclusion was “You’ve never been to Britain”, @jchelle36 does, in fact, live in the UK, which just makes all her sketches even funnier.
We presume he was in on the joke, because if not …
You’ve reeled in another one 😂 🎣
— Coileáin Ó Laighin (@MRCPVL) August 1, 2020
