Gordon Ramsay reacting to the Bad Tea American’s fish and chips went as well as you’d think

The woman now widely known as the Bad Tea American, Jchelle36, has carved a niche for herself on TikTok by outraging British sensibilities with her tea-making – and cooking – techniques.

It’s perfect trolling.

Here’s how we first saw her.

You can see why she gets to people. She recently took on the challenge of that British favourite – fish and chips.

Nightmare, right? Ramsay’s kitchen nightmare, in fact.

via Gfycat

Although Chef Ramsay’s conclusion was “You’ve never been to Britain”, @jchelle36 does, in fact, live in the UK, which just makes all her sketches even funnier.

We presume he was in on the joke, because if not …

You’ve reeled in another one 😂 🎣 — Coileáin Ó Laighin (@MRCPVL) August 1, 2020

