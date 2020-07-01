The bad tea American mum is back trolling the entire UK – this time with ‘British breakfast’

You’ll probably be aware by now of American TikTok user @jchelle36, or Michelle, who’s been offending British sensibilities by purporting to show the world how to make things like ‘British tea’ and ‘British eggs’.

Well now she’s at it again, and this time she’s making what she calls ‘British breakfast’ or ‘beans on toast’. Which, as you probably know, aren’t especially the same thing, but that’s the least of it.

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Basically, this.

And this.

In the unlikely event you missed her earlier efforts, here she is making ‘British eggs’.

And ‘British tea’.

The horror, the horror.

READ MORE

The bad-tea American is back – and this time she’s ruining eggs

Source @jchelle36