The bad tea American mum is back trolling the entire UK – this time with ‘British breakfast’

You’ll probably be aware by now of American TikTok user @jchelle36, or Michelle, who’s been offending British sensibilities by purporting to show the world how to make things like ‘British tea’ and ‘British eggs’.

Well now she’s at it again, and this time she’s making what she calls ‘British breakfast’ or ‘beans on toast’. Which, as you probably know, aren’t especially the same thing, but that’s the least of it.

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

I think I need my own cooking show, I’m getting really good at this 👍 pic.twitter.com/FRyYYuIoDu — jchelle36 (@jchelle36) July 1, 2020

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

She is brilliant. I genuinely love this woman. In my mind, she's probably an exceptional cook who just loves messing with Brits who take themselves too seriously — Jaimie Kaffash (@jkaffash) July 1, 2020

It's going to be a lengthy prison term, for crimes against food.

Previous bad acts (we all remember the tea incident) need to be taken into account. — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) July 1, 2020

Please show us how to do a trad British steak and kidney pie. — Charles Donovan (@CharlieDonovan) July 1, 2020

You already crafted the most brilliantly atrocious cup of English tea, with microwaved hot water and enough sugar to feed a small African nation. This breakfast is similarly catastrophic. Your trolling skills are exceptional – keep it up!😃 — Stephen Ballentyne (@Karisade_X) July 1, 2020

As if 2020 wasn't bad enough 😭 — Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) July 1, 2020

Basically, this.

Trolling an entire nation https://t.co/BjX0id7ci0 — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) July 1, 2020

And this.

I think it’s got to the point where she needs to be questioned by @maitlis or @afneil https://t.co/wsZ8XUoDoY — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 1, 2020

In the unlikely event you missed her earlier efforts, here she is making ‘British eggs’.

Today this American girl will be making British 🥚eggs pic.twitter.com/KsVMWRr6X4 — jchelle36 (@jchelle36) June 20, 2020

And ‘British tea’.

Ok since everyone wanted me to make British Tea- here you go 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/c9ziZUUcXG — jchelle36 (@jchelle36) June 8, 2020

The horror, the horror.

