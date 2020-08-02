Honest Government Ad: A message from the White House (NSFW)
The Juice, which is the brainchild of historian, writer and satirist, Giordano Nanni, combines biting comedy with facts to produce Honest Government Ads – mostly about Australia, but occasionally venturing abroad.
Their most recent ad features Zoë Amanda Wilson relating the absolute bin fire that is the US response to Covid-19.
It’s both hilarious and terrifying.
The US Government has made an ad about its response to the pandemic, and it’s surprisingly honest and informative. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DoaAwbciJg
— theJuice (@thejuicemedia) July 31, 2020
“Unfortunately for you, the amount of responsibility we take in doing our jobs comes to approximately …fuck all!”
Sounds familiar.
Here are just a few of the many things people have said about it.
Drop everything and watch this, the Aussies have nailed it, I’m not sure if I’m laughing or screaming https://t.co/Vdqv88SCCV
— Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) July 31, 2020
🔥🔥🔥 Ok. This is very very funny. And 100% on point. pic.twitter.com/r4hkcmPZJd
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) July 31, 2020
It would be hilarious if it weren’t so painfully true. 😜 https://t.co/9fW00t4lHh
— Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) August 1, 2020
Ride4Truth had a request.
Film-makers, writers, actors, comedians of the UK:
We need you to do this to our very own "Britain Trump"
There's plenty of material to draw on! https://t.co/laDnISnetA
— Ride4Truth (@Ride4Truth) August 1, 2020
READ MORE
Donald Trump wants to delay the election – 9 vote-winning responses
Source The Juice Image The Juice