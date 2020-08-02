Honest Government Ad: A message from the White House (NSFW)

The Juice, which is the brainchild of historian, writer and satirist, Giordano Nanni, combines biting comedy with facts to produce Honest Government Ads – mostly about Australia, but occasionally venturing abroad.

Their most recent ad features Zoë Amanda Wilson relating the absolute bin fire that is the US response to Covid-19.

It’s both hilarious and terrifying.

“Unfortunately for you, the amount of responsibility we take in doing our jobs comes to approximately …fuck all!”

Sounds familiar.

Here are just a few of the many things people have said about it.

Ride4Truth had a request.

