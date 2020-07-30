Donald Trump wants to delay the election – 9 vote-winning responses

In not entirely unexpected news, Donald Trump has declared that the US presidential elections, which polls suggest he is on course to lose … should be delayed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

It prompted plenty of comment on Twitter, as you might imagine, and these 9 responses pretty much nail it.

1.

Crossing “delay the election” of my fascist bingo card — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 30, 2020

2.

1) Surprise!

2) Fascism

3) He doesn’t have the power to do this. https://t.co/oRRhPEusHm — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 30, 2020

3.

and there it is, ladies and gents: the Deteriorating Dictator Wanna-Be is calling for postponing the election. color me unsurprised — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 30, 2020

4.

I think everyone should just tell him it is delayed, then mock up a fake oval office round the back of the White House, keep him in there for years and years while actors pretend to be his staff. https://t.co/ZnFjgTttYx — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 30, 2020

5.

fact check: mail-in voting and absentee voting are exactly the same thing. fact check: you can’t delay the election without a constitutional amendment. instead of fear-mongering, how about running on your record? you know: mass death, mass unemployment, mass infection, rioting… — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 30, 2020

6.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/WVbklfLJZr — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 30, 2020

7.

We held a general election in 1864 during the Civil War and in 1944 during World War II: We are going to hold a general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 come hell or high water. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 30, 2020

8.

I feel you, gurl. I hate packing too. https://t.co/cLoYVaxRA5 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) July 30, 2020

9.

AND FUCK YOU. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 30, 2020

To conclude …

This is Trump's most dangerous Tweet ever. And I know that is saying something. It is not within his power to change the date of the election. But that he wants to try should set off alarms everywhere. He is publicly contemplating a dangerous, authoritarian power grab. https://t.co/QhOMi6AlTr — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 30, 2020

And this.

Delay the election? Unless Trump takes over the government by military force and suspends the Constitution, it will be President Pelosi on January 20th by default. Because without an election, Trump has absolutely no authority to remain in power unless he does a military coup. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 30, 2020

