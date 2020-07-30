The Queen made a video call – the 9 funniest things people said about it

The Queen‘s only daughter, Princess Anne, is due to turn 70 in August, so ITV produced a documentary about her, in which she helps her old mum get to grips with new technology.

NEW: A first look behind the scenes of those royal video calls 💻

Watch how Princess Anne tried to teach her elderly mother about @zoom_us.

But her elderly mother is, err, the Queen.

🎥 A great clip from tomorrow’s documentary ‘Anne: The Princess Royal at 70’ on @itv 9pm 👇 pic.twitter.com/duHzozH2x5 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 28, 2020

It wasn’t the fact that the 94-year-old monarch is like so many new tech users and hadn’t worked out how to see all callers, or even Princess Anne’s little quip that made people take notice.

It was her room – mostly.

Plenty to analyse in her Her Maj’s Zoom background, it’s like an escape room pic.twitter.com/u8qTQ0V0lA — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 29, 2020

And these were the verdicts.

1.

All that money and she went for the same sofa everyone's nan had in 1992 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 29, 2020

2.

You'd spend most of the hour getting from one end to the other. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) July 29, 2020

3.

Done enough escape rooms to know that there's definitely a key taped to bottom of that golden horse — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) July 29, 2020

4.

Fun story about the gilded horse, it's actually solid Cadbury chocolate and was intended to be presented to Princess Anne as an Easter gift in 1957. As she was ill with typhus, Elizabeth accepted it on her behalf and kept it, despite being well known for only liking Galaxy. — Craig Morris (@thecraigmorris) July 29, 2020

5.

The latest season of The Crown looks funny. https://t.co/MYGvNcPmxq — Greg MacEachern (@gmacofglebe) July 29, 2020

6.

I have to say the Queen has absolutely nailed the double-chin eliminating Zoom meeting camera angle. She must put her laptop on an ironing board like I do. pic.twitter.com/tt9t7NqimM — Ed Brody (@chiefbrody1984) July 29, 2020

7.

Every time you look at this picture you'll see a new chair, honest. https://t.co/L6X3VlIGjA — TheDartsConnoisseur (@TheDarts_C) July 29, 2020

8.

It's like interviewing someone on the Cluedo CD-Rom https://t.co/aYHw4Z922T — Sean Gardner (@SeanGards) July 29, 2020

9.

Am sent at THE QUEEN on zoom pic.twitter.com/nABIU3s3mJ — Liam Payne's Ball Bag (@liamsballbag) July 27, 2020

Never mind the golden horse in the room – what about the elephant?

After the Queen takes part in her first public video call, the FBI asks if they can do a fun Zoom quiz with Prince Andrew. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 29, 2020

