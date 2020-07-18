Our 15 favourite funny things people said about the Queen knighting Captain – SIR – Tom

After raising more than £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden, 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore has been awarded a knighthood by the Queen, in her first public (ish) engagement since lockdown.

Here’s how the Royal Family Twitter account reported it.

Arise, Captain Sir Thomas Moore! Today The Queen conferred the Honour of Knighthood on @captaintommoore at an Investiture at #WindsorCastle. pic.twitter.com/hukR1jAc8Y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2020

And this was the message on Captain Sir Thomas Moore’s Twitter.

Thank you @RoyalFamily.

I have been overwhelmed by the many honours I have received over the past weeks, but there is simply nothing that can compare to this, I am overwhelmed with pride and joy. #WindsorCastle https://t.co/gf8IJ1kVkk — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) July 17, 2020

Of course, the image presented quite the inspiration to Twitter’s funny people, and these were the best reactions we saw.

1.

Unfair. He should have a sword too. pic.twitter.com/LRJdIqpf91 — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) July 17, 2020

2.

Should explain the knighting ceremony for non-UK folk: The long sword is being used for coronavirus social distancing, traditionally she would just shank him. pic.twitter.com/l1nBcIfzWj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 17, 2020

3.

Imagine how we'd lose our shit if he turned out to be cake! pic.twitter.com/b8CEdQzUXX — Mao'lana Spits (@antifatwa) July 18, 2020

4.

The 2m sword was at the polishers so she used the 1m one but at arms length. https://t.co/qUroKLfTVi — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 17, 2020

5.

This is like watching a really one-sided Robot Wars pic.twitter.com/RbTlm5MtKs — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 17, 2020

6.

If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine pic.twitter.com/tol7qlHiYt — Paul (@bingowings14) July 17, 2020

7.

Christ. The Queen doesn’t fuck about when it comes to social distancing, does she? pic.twitter.com/GiSq8pbuzV — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) July 17, 2020

8.