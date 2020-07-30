Remembering this all-time great Argos exchange on Twitter

News that Argos is ditching its famous catalogue after nearly 50 years prompted @pandamoanimum to remember one of its Twitter account’s all-time great exchanges with a customer.

‘As Argos is trending, as it’s to stop printing its catalogue after almost 50 years, here’s a reminder of one of my favourite things done by their Twitter account,’ said @Pandamoanimum.

And then there was also this.

Second best, is when a former security guard for Argos became President of Gambia pic.twitter.com/1NwRiwu4Q3 — Olivia Campbell (@MsOlive) July 30, 2020

Follow @pandamoanimum on Twitter here!

READ MORE

They’re ditching the Argos catalogue and this flick through the 1985 edition proves it’s all you remember (and more)

Source @pandamoanimum