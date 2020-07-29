Trump tweeted that mean trends about him are illegal and Twitter did its stuff – 9 clinical takedowns

At some point, somebody is going to have to march up to whatever gold-plated toilet Donald Trump spends his time on and simply confiscate his phone – for his own good.

This is one of many posts he put up yesterday.

Unless we missed one of his executive orders or he bought Twitter, we’re pretty sure trends aren’t illegal, however mean they may be about the President.

His tweet caused #TrumpleThinSkin, #TrumpIsACryBaby, #TrumpCantKeepItUp and #TrumpIsATwat to trend for hours.

We imagine it was an interesting conversation when he called 911 about that.

The takedowns were highly entertaining, so we collected a few highlights.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Finally, @Beany_1 was a little shocked to realise the tweet came from the actual President of the United States.

Where have they been for the last four years?

Source Donald Trump Image @stereophototyp on Unsplash