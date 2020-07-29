Trump tweeted that mean trends about him are illegal and Twitter did its stuff – 9 clinical takedowns

At some point, somebody is going to have to march up to whatever gold-plated toilet Donald Trump spends his time on and simply confiscate his phone – for his own good.

This is one of many posts he put up yesterday.

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Unless we missed one of his executive orders or he bought Twitter, we’re pretty sure trends aren’t illegal, however mean they may be about the President.

Yes, the president of the United States thinks it's illegal for something negative about him to trend in Twitter. https://t.co/rghbYCo3j5 — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) July 27, 2020

His tweet caused #TrumpleThinSkin, #TrumpIsACryBaby, #TrumpCantKeepItUp and #TrumpIsATwat to trend for hours.

We imagine it was an interesting conversation when he called 911 about that.

The takedowns were highly entertaining, so we collected a few highlights.

1.

ok my whiny crybaby bro, I'll bite. explain to us how making you "look bad" is illegal. please cite the statutes that are violated here. we'll wait. and then afterwards you can brag about pointing at an elephant again, in no way does that make you look unhinged and obsessed — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 27, 2020

2.

Also, can you believe how much homework Mr. Wasser gave us??? Like give me a break and get a life. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 28, 2020

3.

History teachers will use this tweet when teaching students what PATHETIC means. You are pathetic. https://t.co/BbrHokATjt — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 27, 2020

4.

Funny you say that. I JUST found a photo of "Really Ridiculous," "Illegal" and "Very Unfair!"#TrumpleThinSkin https://t.co/JxSn9Fcd0I pic.twitter.com/E2AlgCQWVb — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 28, 2020

5.

You are such a man-baby. https://t.co/CMnMlB5KmT — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 28, 2020

6.

President Trump says using insulting hashtags about him on Twitter is illegal. So don't retweet this unless you want to be arrested. #ThePresidentIsACrybaby pic.twitter.com/lH6Ue8E1Nc — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 28, 2020

7.

8.

Illegal? Lmfao. Imagine focusing on shit like this with a pandemic destroying the country, 20% real unemployment and multiple wars happening? Pathetic. https://t.co/lnuCZfGtYM — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) July 27, 2020

9.

"How DARE people on Twitter say what they think! What kind of Psycho does that?! PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 27, 2020

Finally, @Beany_1 was a little shocked to realise the tweet came from the actual President of the United States.

I REALLY thought that was the parody one. Oh my God!! — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💚🐟🌍🕯#FBPE #ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) July 28, 2020

Where have they been for the last four years?

