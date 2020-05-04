Trump tweeted that America will become greater after “the plague” – 12 biblical takedowns

In the latest episode of “Is He Really the President of the USA?”, Donald Trump tweeted something that read like a demented hybrid of fan fiction and the Old Testament.

….And then came a Plague, a great and powerful Plague, and the World was never to be the same again! But America rose from this death and destruction, always remembering its many lost souls, and the lost souls all over the World, and became greater than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

That’s not even remotely disturbing.

Unsurprisingly, the reactions have been a mixture of bemused, scathing and downright hilarious.

These were our favourites.

Think you've hit the disinfectant too hard today. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 3, 2020

Hopefully, you'll only be a one-term Plague. https://t.co/CzSqjskcjZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 3, 2020

King Leer, Act Five, Scene Jesus Christ We're All Daydrinking Now https://t.co/7eQtbFDL0D — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) May 3, 2020

It's like if Earnest Hemingway sniffed glue, and then fell on his head…twice, and then had an elective lobotomy. https://t.co/NmmunnQ9w5 — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) May 3, 2020

Thank you for your poetry submission to @NewYorker. We get 1,000s of submissions each day from the president and can only read a small fraction. After careful consideration, we felt that, while full of creative punctuation, this did not suit our editorial needs at this time. https://t.co/nPhSD14FSH — Joel Stein (@thejoelstein) May 3, 2020

That's very interesting sir but this is the British Gas helpline. Are you having issues with your combi boiler? https://t.co/mQQVvy9vOY — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) May 3, 2020

From the Book of Donald, in the Newest Testament https://t.co/ZNatb1mNhb — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) May 3, 2020

This is like some melodramatic apocalypse scifi an eighth grader would come up with for Creative Writing class after binge reading Ayn Rand. https://t.co/HChVyPpwow — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) May 3, 2020

Okay, really starting to worry even more now about that "control of nuclear weapons" thing. https://t.co/j3JwXeL7lY — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 3, 2020

Journalist, Aaron Rupar, put all levity aside to make this very important point.

Reminder: New coronavirus cases in the country continue to go up, and deaths have plateaued. We're not even over the hump yet and the president is tweeting out feel-good historical fiction. https://t.co/xvkBDPJqE9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 3, 2020

