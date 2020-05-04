Trump tweeted that America will become greater after “the plague” – 12 biblical takedowns

In the latest episode of “Is He Really the President of the USA?”, Donald Trump tweeted something that read like a demented hybrid of fan fiction and the Old Testament.

That’s not even remotely disturbing.

from Between Two Ferns GIFs via Gfycat

Unsurprisingly, the reactions have been a mixture of bemused, scathing and downright hilarious.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Journalist, Aaron Rupar, put all levity aside to make this very important point.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said his disinfectant remarks were ‘sarcastic’ – 4 perfect putdowns

Source Donald Trump Image Fox News