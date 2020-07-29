“Tommy Robinson caught hiding in toilets on the plane to Spain” is 59 seconds very well spent

You’ve probably seen that Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is making arrangements to live in Spain after an alleged arson attack on his wife’s house.

Twitter reacted with many, many jokes to the irony, but comedian Munya Chawawa used his considerable comedy skills to show us what might have happened on the flight, and it’s hilarious.

Tommy Robinson caught hiding in toilets, on the plane to Spain ✈️ #TommyRobinson pic.twitter.com/e40iGC60HF — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) July 28, 2020

“Ok well, do stay in the toilets. You look very happy in your natural habitat.”

Twitter loved it – naturally.

Just brilliant. Love it. 👏👏👏😂😂😂 https://t.co/oaNd2yI8d9 — Harry Haslam (Alive when democracy died) #mmt (@TheHarryHaz) July 28, 2020

Every video this guy makes is genius 😂 https://t.co/dZXwES06vg — Callum Sandeman (@CallumSandeman) July 28, 2020

We thought this deserved a tip of the hat.

The racist pain hides mainly on the plane https://t.co/UFrcYDTGJ1 — Hipster Analyst (@lowerformofwit) July 28, 2020

It’s certainly not Munya’s first brilliant takedown of a racist – or even his second – so, as a bonus, here’s a beautiful example.

