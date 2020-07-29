Can you pass this awareness test that’s gone viral on TikTok?
Over on TikTok, @wierdcarp has shared this challenging awareness test that used to be given in schools and colleges. Count carefully.
@wierdcarp
How aware were you?
This is how TikTokers reacted.
There’s always that smart alec, though.
Not everyone was foxed by the bear.
One person had a question.
