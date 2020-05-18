This TikTok would have been funny but the interruption made it so much funnier

You’ve probably seen at least one clip of people doing the TikTok dance, but there isn’t another one quite like this, shared by @nathwhiteee.

That’s the last time I help my mum do a Tiktok pic.twitter.com/TmpEnrmPW7 — whitey (@nathwhiteee) May 15, 2020

The costume and mask made it funny, but the delivery guy’s face made it hilarious.

People loved it.

OK. It’s done. TikTok has peaked. Switch it off we’ve all had our fun. This is perfect comedy. https://t.co/T0rWFm1E0P — Greg James (@gregjames) May 16, 2020

Someone named Goo Punch didn’t recognise whose face was on the mask.

What makes this even funnier is this isn’t her face it’s a photo of somebody’s face taped on to hers and I’m screaming — Goo Punch (@Mscookiieparker) May 16, 2020

And your reply makes the whole tweet even funnier 😂 God Bless The Queen 👑 — Margo (@Margo40396971) May 17, 2020

READ MORE

There’s a reason why this dancer’s Tina Turner act has gone viral – see for yourself

Source whitey Image whitey