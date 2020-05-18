This TikTok would have been funny but the interruption made it so much funnier
You’ve probably seen at least one clip of people doing the TikTok dance, but there isn’t another one quite like this, shared by @nathwhiteee.
That’s the last time I help my mum do a Tiktok pic.twitter.com/TmpEnrmPW7
— whitey (@nathwhiteee) May 15, 2020
The costume and mask made it funny, but the delivery guy’s face made it hilarious.
People loved it.
OK. It’s done. TikTok has peaked. Switch it off we’ve all had our fun. This is perfect comedy. https://t.co/T0rWFm1E0P
— Greg James (@gregjames) May 16, 2020
Still watching this. https://t.co/rDLy3lEJgN
— Steve Doherty (@SteveDoherty1) May 17, 2020
She pissed pic.twitter.com/bSsoLa9C82
— James Delamare (@JamesDelamare) May 16, 2020
— Kevon (@KevonH) May 16, 2020
Someone named Goo Punch didn’t recognise whose face was on the mask.
What makes this even funnier is this isn’t her face it’s a photo of somebody’s face taped on to hers and I’m screaming
— Goo Punch (@Mscookiieparker) May 16, 2020
And your reply makes the whole tweet even funnier 😂 God Bless The Queen 👑
— Margo (@Margo40396971) May 17, 2020
READ MORE
There’s a reason why this dancer’s Tina Turner act has gone viral – see for yourself