The only 5 reactions you need to the PM’s second wave warning for Europe

Amid a row between the UK and Spain over the reintroduction of a two-week quarantine period for travellers returning from the country, Boris Johnson hinted at the possibility of more such measures.

His announcement seemed somewhat hypocritical to many.

These five reactions say it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

This comment from @davemacladd perfectly sums up why people are struggling to follow the guidance.

READ MORE

Ann Widdecombe wants a shopping hour for anti-maskers – the only 5 reactions you need to read

Source Sky News Image Screengrabs