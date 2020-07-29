The only 5 reactions you need to the PM’s second wave warning for Europe

Amid a row between the UK and Spain over the reintroduction of a two-week quarantine period for travellers returning from the country, Boris Johnson hinted at the possibility of more such measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK must be "vigilant" as there is a "threat of a second wave in other parts of Europe" — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) July 28, 2020

His announcement seemed somewhat hypocritical to many.

says the bloke who missed five COBRA meetings about Coronavirus https://t.co/t1JqJpY52U — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 28, 2020

These five reactions say it all.

1.

Not here, though. Our intense Britishness will repel it at the White Cliffs of Dover, where it will gaze upon our indomitable Dunkirk spirit and blue passports, remember how we kicked its arse last time with only 65,000 deaths, and flee, quivering, back to the lily-livered EU. https://t.co/TaRuGF07o2 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 28, 2020

2.

"We let everyone jet off on their holidays just to help the economy knowing full well our first wave came, not from China, but from everyones half term holiday to Italy, France and Spain. PYSCH! QUARANTINE BITCHES." https://t.co/PAeKc9HYWD — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) July 28, 2020

3.

"other" parts of Europe. Good job we left, eh lads. https://t.co/CCSuxUytTd — The Rarely Rev. Callahan DuPont (@Vexed_Fluxation) July 28, 2020

4.

great, back to staying alert, nice one https://t.co/Yg6CmrsKDe — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 28, 2020

5.

the UK's strategy to avoid a second wave is like avoiding a hangover by starting to drink again the second you wake up – just keep the first wave going and we'll be grand https://t.co/jS5fwkMQiq — Gordon Maloney #BLM (@gordonmaloney) July 28, 2020

This comment from @davemacladd perfectly sums up why people are struggling to follow the guidance.

Boris Johnson really bringing some clarity to his role as PM 👍 Beware a second wave but get back to work…

Get yourself fit but here’s a voucher for Burger King…

Wear a face mask but you don’t have to really It’s almost like he has to write two articles to make up his mind! — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 28, 2020

