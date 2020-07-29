Annunziata Rees-Mogg said it’s cheaper to eat healthy and the takedowns got a bit tasty

Occasional politician and freelance journalist Annunziata Rees-Moog has weighed in on Boris Johnson’s obesity drive.

It all began when @HollieBorland had the temerity to suggest that struggling households find it harder to eat healthier than well off ones.

Rees-Mogg, you might remember, was briefly a Brexit Party MEP before becoming, briefly, a Conservative Party MEP, and is now neither, obviously. This is what she had to say.

And she wasn’t leaving it there.

And it’s fair to say the responses got tasty, very tasty indeed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

And this.

Oh, and this.

READ MORE

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg complained about being given an iPad by the European Parliament

Source Twitter @zatzi Images YouTube screengrab Pixabay