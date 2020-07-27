The 12 funniest things people said about Matt Hancock’s workout shots

With the government launching an initiative to combat obesity, a major factor in contracting and suffering from Covid-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock obviously thought he should set an example by showing off his exercise chops – not a euphemism.

What wouldn’t we give to have the optimism of a government minister posting awkward photos and expecting them not to be thoroughly dragged on Twitter.

Here’s what happened.

1.

Why does Matt Hancock look like he’d feature on a Buzzfeed listicle titled “32 bouncy castles that will haunt your dreams” pic.twitter.com/55jiin8XS6 — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) July 26, 2020

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Petty I know but this image just needs a storm drain in front of it. pic.twitter.com/hhwcVEpD7d — (@pickledpuffin) July 26, 2020

7.

8.

not a lot of people know it because he’s usually seated in interviews but this is in fact how matt hancock gets around pic.twitter.com/1SU0dbLh3Z — three steaks pam (@alexandra_kuri) July 26, 2020

9.

That photo of Matt Hancock doing the rounds has extremely Human Centipede energy. — Tits McGee (@Scientits) July 26, 2020

10.

Sorry Mr Hancock. Your application to join our Hip Hop Band has been unsuccessful. Yep. pic.twitter.com/HRFFQRZr82 — Jon Pigeon (@PigeonJon) July 26, 2020

11.

Hancock making himself useful for once as a picnic table pic.twitter.com/7IEKi1bm3b — Paul (@bingowings14) July 26, 2020

12.

The final hole on the Wickford crazy golf course is always the hardest! pic.twitter.com/UicahMDSOa — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) July 26, 2020

The intriguingly named Mrs Nigel Farage had a theory about Hancock’s motivation.

Matt Hancock keeps fit by knocking on Cummings’ office door and running away. Today was his personal best. pic.twitter.com/gnCVOqSxsP — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) July 26, 2020

He should be fine. Cummings might be able to run fast but he can’t see who he’s chasing.

READ MORE

12 funniest things people said about these old pictures of Boris Johnson with Richard Desmond

Source Matt Hancock Image Matt Hancock via Summer Ray