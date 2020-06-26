12 funniest things people said about these old pictures of Boris Johnson with Richard Desmond

Back in 2014, Boris Johnson had a photo-opportunity at a playground with Richard Desmond, the Tory donor at the centre of a corruption row.

Screenwriter Steven Sheil shared one of the images from the event, because – well, look at it.

Currently trying to figure out which circle of hell this picture of Boris Johnson and Richard Desmond originated from. pic.twitter.com/ZoxxXjCNMo — Steven Sheil (@SSheil) June 25, 2020

Other people also had thoughts to share, and we particularly enjoyed these ones.

1.

When a picture is so utterly fucking chilling that even the ghostly child who wasn’t there when you took the photo looks terrified. pic.twitter.com/MZGtrjifqq — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 25, 2020

2.

I hate it when you go to the playground and the big boys are hogging the rides, drunk on white lightning, cackling to themselves about some obscene joke in that chimp like way only teens can. pic.twitter.com/GL81xNgVLh — . (@twlldun) June 25, 2020

3.

This is the first thing you see when you enter hell pic.twitter.com/9xa7QfrkFw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 25, 2020

4.

It’s possible they created a child. pic.twitter.com/ANMsfHxV2q — Ed (@iBrowsie) June 25, 2020

5.

The child is all of us. https://t.co/HMEwP9vj1b — David Woodward (@davidjwoodward) June 25, 2020

6.

I've never met Richard Desmond and he has no more access to Ministers than any other billionaire Tory donor. #ToryCorruption#JenrickResign pic.twitter.com/turz8sGOCf — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 25, 2020

7.

There must be a Fall lyric to go with this. https://t.co/k0Wn674yi3 — bob stanley (@rocking_bob) June 25, 2020

8.

9.

10.

11.

How does a man with 7-9 kids look this goddamn sinister in a playground — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 25, 2020

12.

I didn’t need to ever sleep again anyway — Chris Hooper (@TophHooperton) June 25, 2020

Al Murray noticed a certain dark familiarity about the scene.

Cold War Steve has jumped the shark I'd say @Coldwar_Steve pic.twitter.com/UZtGtvb8JT — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) June 25, 2020

He wasn’t far wrong.

Source Steven Sheil Image East London Advertiser, Screengrab