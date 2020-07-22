Danny Wallace had the last laugh after someone tried to insult his work

Actor, writer and radio presenter, Danny Wallace, is well known to gamers as the voice – and, indeed, the face – of the character Shaun Hastings in the Assassin’s Creed series.

He recently shared a conversation he’d had with someone who wasn’t happy with the cadence of his voice in the games. Because, why wouldn’t you contact a complete stranger to criticise their work?

It didn’t work out quite how his forthright critic must have hoped.

They certainly felt sure about things. pic.twitter.com/wxnmvtMMwD — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 16, 2020

Awkward. What was that they said?

“your voice remains profitably recognisable for all the wrong reasons.”

The mystery critic was definitely not in the majority.

Beautiful reply love it 100% https://t.co/nCwlIfVezj — Sarah-Jane MacGregor (@thesayjay) July 16, 2020

Literally one of the best parts of the franchise but go off I guess─ https://t.co/oP4L0p7hmr pic.twitter.com/bkw04MgfnP — Perrine 🌩️ (@PoisoonB) July 16, 2020

Croft.

Bandicoot.

Hastings.

All video game icons. pic.twitter.com/rl6QOpexCk — Jools Evelyn (@joolsevelyn) July 16, 2020

One of the Ubisoft comms team had this reaction.

We like your voice at Ubisoft, Danny — Stefan McGarry (@McGariachi) July 17, 2020

“Katherine” will be so disappointed.

