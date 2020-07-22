Danny Wallace had the last laugh after someone tried to insult his work

Actor, writer and radio presenter, Danny Wallace, is well known to gamers as the voice – and, indeed, the face – of the character Shaun Hastings in the Assassin’s Creed series.

He recently shared a conversation he’d had with someone who wasn’t happy with the cadence of his voice in the games. Because, why wouldn’t you contact a complete stranger to criticise their work?

It didn’t work out quite how his forthright critic must have hoped.

via Gfycat

Awkward. What was that they said?

“your voice remains profitably recognisable for all the wrong reasons.”

The mystery critic was definitely not in the majority.

One of the Ubisoft comms team had this reaction.

“Katherine” will be so disappointed.

READ MORE

Danny Wallace had the best take on the violent protests in London on Saturday

Source Danny Wallace Image Danny Wallace, Twitter