Danny Wallace had the best take on the violent protests in London on Saturday

You’ll no doubt have seen by now the horrendous footage of protestors, many of them from the far right, clashing with police in London on Saturday, with more than 100 people arrested.

It prompted lots of comment on Twitter – obviously – and these in particular stood out.

A stroke of genius cancelling the BLM protest. It gave the far-right centre stage to reveal who they are without any ambiguity of who was fighting who, who started what, and us having to hear about the 'good people on both sides' nonsense from leaders. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 13, 2020

Nazi salutes while protecting a statue of Churchill takes some galactic level of stupidity. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 13, 2020

Don't both sides this. They are not morally equivalent. The vandalism committed on Black Lives Matter protests, whether you approve of it or not, was in a campaign for equal rights for all. The violence today is for white supremacy. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 13, 2020

A while ago I thought up the word cuntbonanza but never thought I’d find a use for it. Thanks everyone who travelled to London today. — Romesh Ranganathan (@RomeshRanga) June 13, 2020

They’re doing nazi salutes at the cenotaph. Despite the statues teaching them all the history they need to know, I think they might be a tad confused. pic.twitter.com/ZRAKF7utMQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 13, 2020

But we think our favourite might be this, from @dannywallace.

https://twitter.com/dannywallace/status/1271773008504520705?s=20

Having said that, last word goes to Sue Perkins.

A big fuck you to all the Nazis out there today — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) June 13, 2020

READ MORE

The Mail on Sunday asked what’s become of tolerant Britain – only 4 responses you need

Source @dannywallace Image @dansabbagh screengrab