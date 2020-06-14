Danny Wallace had the best take on the violent protests in London on Saturday

You’ll no doubt have seen by now the horrendous footage of protestors, many of them from the far right, clashing with police in London on Saturday, with more than 100 people arrested.

It prompted lots of comment on Twitter – obviously – and these in particular stood out.

But we think our favourite might be this, from @dannywallace.

Having said that, last word goes to Sue Perkins.

Source @dannywallace