This thank you letter to a hairdresser is getting people right in the feels

Over on Reddit, u/bella3774 has shared a letter that’s got people’s emotions all over the place.

Addressed to someone named Sara, who is obviously a hairdresser, it thanks her for her treatment of a customer with dementia, and it shows the true value of being considerate.

What an emotional roller coaster, and all because of something as simple as a trip to a hair salon.

This is what Reddit users had to say about it.

How nice! People are always so quick to Tell a person or business the negative experience they had, but leave out the positive when that could really change someone’s day or come at a time when they’ve been questioning themselves or feeling down.

AshleyGil

We often don’t notice the impact we have on one another in the moment, what a beautiful letter.

NJGGoodies12

Why did the sentence “She felt so pretty” just make me cry like a baby?

SlawStudent

To the world, you are just another person..but to one person, you are the world..this is an excellent example of treating people well because it’s the right thing to do.

DivineMs_M

I’m so happy this customer took time to thank you. Well done!

DivineMs_M

A Redditor named u/jimmyq13 was torn between thanking the person who shared the letter and cursing them.

I’d say “eff you!” (for making me cry) if I thought it wouldn’t come across as harsh. I’m sitting here in my living room with tears streaming down my face now. This is awesome and so are you! Thanks for sharing!!

No, you’ve got something in your eye.

READ MORE

People love this letter by a 74-year-old Fortnite fan in lockdown

Source r/MadeMeSmile Image r/MadeMeSmile