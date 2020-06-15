People love this letter by a 74-year-old Fortnite fan in lockdown

Reader’s letter of the week – not to us, obviously, to the Daily Telegraph – is this, shared by author Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

‘This will put the tinketty in your tonk,’ said Frank – @frankcottrell_b – on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

‘I note that some are warning schools against the computer game Fortnite, saying it engenders aggression and violence. ‘I am a 74-year-old who likes to play and keep in touch with his nine-year-old grandson who lives 200 miles away. In playing the game, I’ve come to interact with many of his friends, who are caring and friendly towards the grandpa among them. ‘They never leave me to die, are quick to attend to me when injured and give patient advice. ‘Their politeness, comradeship, team spirit, humour and creative thinking would astound their parents, let alone their teachers. It is a privilege to be counted among them. ‘Believe me, this game has nothing to do with violnce and everything to do with fun.’ John Evans, Ormskirk, Lancashire

What a wonderful, moving letter that is. Or maybe we’ve just spent too long in lockdown? Here’s what other people were saying about it.

My 74 year old dad regularly plays Fortnite too.. He and his 70 yo brother fight young uns from all over the world..😁 who are always amazed when they find out their ages. — msmee (@kisimee) June 13, 2020

"they never leave me to die" is all I ask for in life — ClaireMawPhotography (@clairemaw70) June 13, 2020

I'm not crying… You're crying… Also, "tinketty in your tonk" a keeper for sure! — Damian Smith (@sanspaddlecreek) June 13, 2020

