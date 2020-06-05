McDonald’s is preparing to open and this hilariously believable sketch shows how

Across the UK, some branches of McDonald’s have already reopened for drive-thru customers, leading some people to take desperate measures.

As more branches set to follow suit, however, comedian Seán Burke gave us this hilarious insight into their preparations.

Yep. That all seems completely plausible.

One former McDonald’s worker weighed in on why the ice cream/McFlurry machine is always broken.

Thanks for nothing, Graham.

