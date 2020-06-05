McDonald’s is preparing to open and this hilariously believable sketch shows how

Across the UK, some branches of McDonald’s have already reopened for drive-thru customers, leading some people to take desperate measures.

When you need a McDonald’s but it’s only drive through 😂 pic.twitter.com/2r4okTtyiw — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Vickie (Gen x)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@vickie19761) June 3, 2020

As more branches set to follow suit, however, comedian Seán Burke gave us this hilarious insight into their preparations.

McDonald’s staff preparing to reopen pic.twitter.com/Er0qaQF3Oq — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) May 20, 2020

Yep. That all seems completely plausible.

😂I love this — grace (@_heyitsgrace_) May 20, 2020

I … this hit so hard 🤣🤣🤣 — ☕️🌖Thinking🌖☕️ (@myfandomhome) May 20, 2020

Haha yea you can never get a milkshake or an icecream so true!! — L1GHT__UK (@L1GHT__UK) May 20, 2020

One former McDonald’s worker weighed in on why the ice cream/McFlurry machine is always broken.

I worked in McDonald's for like 2 years at uni and I have no idea why the ice cream machine was always broken. It just was. There's no secret at crew member level. You have to go deeper. — Graham Marshall (@GrahamMarshall_) May 20, 2020

Thanks for nothing, Graham.

