McDonald’s is preparing to open and this hilariously believable sketch shows how
Across the UK, some branches of McDonald’s have already reopened for drive-thru customers, leading some people to take desperate measures.
When you need a McDonald’s but it’s only drive through 😂 pic.twitter.com/2r4okTtyiw
— 🏴Vickie (Gen x)🏴 (@vickie19761) June 3, 2020
As more branches set to follow suit, however, comedian Seán Burke gave us this hilarious insight into their preparations.
McDonald’s staff preparing to reopen pic.twitter.com/Er0qaQF3Oq
— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) May 20, 2020
Yep. That all seems completely plausible.
😂I love this
— grace (@_heyitsgrace_) May 20, 2020
I … this hit so hard 🤣🤣🤣
— ☕️🌖Thinking🌖☕️ (@myfandomhome) May 20, 2020
Haha yea you can never get a milkshake or an icecream so true!!
— L1GHT__UK (@L1GHT__UK) May 20, 2020
One former McDonald’s worker weighed in on why the ice cream/McFlurry machine is always broken.
I worked in McDonald's for like 2 years at uni and I have no idea why the ice cream machine was always broken. It just was. There's no secret at crew member level. You have to go deeper.
— Graham Marshall (@GrahamMarshall_) May 20, 2020
Thanks for nothing, Graham.
READ MORE
This man really wanted a McDonald’s but doesn’t own a car so he did this
Source Seán Burke Image Seán Burke