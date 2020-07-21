Bob Mortimer’s given us another Train Guy clip – and it’s hilario

There’s nothing quite like a new Train Guy video to give us all a boost – and make us appreciate the quiet carriage.

Luckily, that’s exactly what we’ve got.

Watch the brilliant Bob Mortimer become the commuters’ nightmare once again.

“Your ideas are on the damp side of wearable so have a mind tumble but don’t empty the dryer until you’ve spoken to me.”

Not actually the most meaningless corporate speak that’s ever happened, but up there with the funniest.

We wholeheartedly agree with Plenty of Faux Pas.

