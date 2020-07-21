Bob Mortimer’s given us another Train Guy clip – and it’s hilario
There’s nothing quite like a new Train Guy video to give us all a boost – and make us appreciate the quiet carriage.
Luckily, that’s exactly what we’ve got.
Watch the brilliant Bob Mortimer become the commuters’ nightmare once again.
Train Guy …Belgian Loffles pic.twitter.com/QZeCGDWufh
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) July 17, 2020
“Your ideas are on the damp side of wearable so have a mind tumble but don’t empty the dryer until you’ve spoken to me.”
Not actually the most meaningless corporate speak that’s ever happened, but up there with the funniest.
“Hilario”. Just the best… https://t.co/CevNaQexUF
— Ben Willbond (@benwillbond) July 17, 2020
This is just so Real. I've met this guy. Many times over. ("Damp side of wearable" is genius).
— WriterMike (@MikeHic13940507) July 17, 2020
— Jonathan Fair (@JonathanFair) July 17, 2020
We all know a Geoff Linton
— @steakers. #AFC (@steakers) July 17, 2020
Have had feedback like this in the past. Almost word for word 🤣 https://t.co/Q1t1gxNYMm
— rich_mitch (@rich_mitch) July 17, 2020
We wholeheartedly agree with Plenty of Faux Pas.
Eveyone needs a bit of Bob to lift their spirits ❤️
— Plenty Of Faux Pas (@PlentyFreaks) July 17, 2020
