Bob Mortimer’s new Train Guy sketch is another mini masterpiece
Bob Mortimer‘s Train Guy sketches are one of the highlights of Twitter, and we look forward to each new one. Here he is in a new offering, mocking the ever-present Colin about his bracelet.
Train Guy… Colins Bracelet #TrainGuy pic.twitter.com/rUjcY8MheD
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 25, 2020
Now that most of us are avoiding the morning commute, these sketches have taken on a whole new dimension with nostalgia for a time when we’d have been okay with sitting fairly close to a fellow traveller. Maybe not that fellow traveller.
Here’s how people have been reacting.
I am so so glad we have @RealBobMortimer https://t.co/e1N6Calvns
— Zoe London (@zoelondondj) March 25, 2020
BIRDS EYE POTATO ROFL HAHAHAHAHI someone give this man the throne https://t.co/gi8gcqjuce
— frankie (@faboob) March 25, 2020
Was genuinely concerned he was having a stroke about 20 secs in 😂
— Pip 🥦 (@PippyG82) March 25, 2020
You are as ever, a buttery spaniel https://t.co/s4oZSzh6kZ
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) March 25, 2020
We can all now get that Train Guy ambience whenever we want, because someone has made a soundboard of many of his words, phrases – and even some joyful noises.
Somebody has made a Train Guy soundboard. I don't see how this could possibly help https://t.co/S3ZPkMHx0P
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 23, 2020
We’re very much on board with writer Sinéad Gleeson‘s plea.
There's a real and definite need for hourly/daily #TrainGuy updates to get us all through this… https://t.co/EG0fAcMQaC
— Sinéad Gleeson (@sineadgleeson) March 25, 2020
Over to you, Bob.
READ MORE
Bob Mortimer and Matt Berry took Train Guy straight off the rails
Source Bob Mortimer Image Bob Mortimer