Rojo the cat’s tail was the purrfect videobomb in this MP’s Zoom meeting with parliament

SNP MP John Nicolson is just the latest in a long line of people for whom an important Zoom meeting has been interrupted by life – in this case, his beautiful cat, Rojo.

The feline videobomb was shared to Twitter by political reporter Alain Tolhurst.

Watch how Rojo made his entrance.

"Rocco, put your tail down" – Another classic entry for the Parliamentary cats on Zoom folder, this time @MrJohnNicolson at DCMS committee: pic.twitter.com/cOkRNrrlFh — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) July 14, 2020

Twitter loved Rojo’s sassy appearance, even if it was just his incredibly foxy tail.

"Rocco put your tail down" – if Rocco the cat doesn't make it on to the Hansard i'll be so disappointed. pic.twitter.com/DrpfsKxQK4 — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) July 14, 2020

Cats will be cats. https://t.co/bJar2BjT5s — Stay Alert, Save Lives 🌈 (@Janela_X) July 14, 2020

Ah yes, a classic WFH story — the #Zoom tail. https://t.co/cUxqn7mETq — The Hoffman Agency (@DailyBrew) July 14, 2020

Mr. Nicolson corrected the rapidly spreading misspelling.

He wants me to point out it’s Rojo. — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 14, 2020

Quite right too – Rojo would be feline really annoyed if people didn’t spell his name right.

Finally, we’re sure you must be as curious as we were to see the rest of the impromptu parliamentary star.

Rojo’s decided to do some filing. pic.twitter.com/1nBap6G8LM — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 16, 2020

That’s how we react to filing, too.

