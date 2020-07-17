Rojo the cat’s tail was the purrfect videobomb in this MP’s Zoom meeting with parliament

SNP MP John Nicolson is just the latest in a long line of people for whom an important Zoom meeting has been interrupted by life – in this case, his beautiful cat, Rojo.

The feline videobomb was shared to Twitter by political reporter Alain Tolhurst.

Watch how Rojo made his entrance.

Twitter loved Rojo’s sassy appearance, even if it was just his incredibly foxy tail.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Mr. Nicolson corrected the rapidly spreading misspelling.

Quite right too – Rojo would be feline really annoyed if people didn’t spell his name right.

Finally, we’re sure you must be as curious as we were to see the rest of the impromptu parliamentary star.

That’s how we react to filing, too.

READ MORE

There was a cringeworthy accidental open mic moment at the Welsh Assembly’s zoom session

Source Alain Tolhurst Image Alain Tolhurst, John Nicolson