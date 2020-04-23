There was a cringeworthy accidental open mic moment at the Welsh Assembly’s zoom session

As Westminster got back to work with a part-remote session in parliament, the Senedd – the Welsh Assembly – was doing the same.

Prime Minister’s Questions may have experienced a few glitches, but the Senedd had an altogether more awkward and NSFW moment.

We have the first great Parliamentary Zoom disaster, courtesy of @vaughangething in the Welsh Assembly pic.twitter.com/bqa9rCxj6s — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) April 22, 2020

The Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething, could be heard loudly and swearily criticising fellow Labour AM, Jenny Rathbone, who had previously questioned his actions on obtaining PPE and testing.

The severity of the gaffe was written all over the faces of other attendees.

And the reactions, oh the reaction… pic.twitter.com/Tnzem4AJSI — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) April 22, 2020

I am living for these reactions to Vaughan Gething dropping the f bomb during the Senedd Zoom call. I'm Leanne. pic.twitter.com/H8Gvr2As5i — Jake (@direktaus) April 22, 2020

The minister later apologised, though we suspect there’ll have to be a lot more grovelling before people can move on.

I’m obviously embarrassed about my comments at the end of questions today. I’ve sent a message apologising and offered to speak to @JennyRathbone if she wishes to do so. It is an unwelcome distraction at a time of unprecedented challenge. — Vaughan Gething AM (@vaughangething) April 22, 2020

Journalist Alain Tolhurst spoke for most of us when he said this.

I was honestly in pain as I listened back to it — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) April 22, 2020

Not nearly as much pain as Vaughan Gething.

