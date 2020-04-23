There was a cringeworthy accidental open mic moment at the Welsh Assembly’s zoom session

As Westminster got back to work with a part-remote session in parliament, the Senedd – the Welsh Assembly – was doing the same.

Prime Minister’s Questions may have experienced a few glitches, but the Senedd had an altogether more awkward and NSFW moment.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething, could be heard loudly and swearily criticising fellow Labour AM, Jenny Rathbone, who had previously questioned his actions on obtaining PPE and testing.

The severity of the gaffe was written all over the faces of other attendees.

The minister later apologised, though we suspect there’ll have to be a lot more grovelling before people can move on.

Journalist Alain Tolhurst spoke for most of us when he said this.

Not nearly as much pain as Vaughan Gething.

Source Alain Tolhurst Image Alain Tolhurst