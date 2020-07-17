Lockdown laughs: 11 things we’ve learnt from the pandemic

The government’s own Chief Science Adviser has concluded that the UK’s outcome has not been good, which came as a surprise to nobody.

But what have we learnt from living in these extraordinary times?

1. Some questions just answer themselves

2. If a thing can be worse in some way – it will be

3. The government’s advice doesn’t get any clearer

4. Mask uptake should be encouraged

5. Experience has taught us all to be suspicious

6. We’re not impressed by our leaders

7. The benefits of masks are many and varied

8. Some people must try harder

9. Relationships are taking the strain

10. We’re beginning to see everything in a new light

11. We wish the government would pick a stance and stick to it

Finally, we’re all looking forward to the response from the Arts.

READ MORE

15 of the funniest posts we’ve seen about living through a pandemic

Image Screengrab