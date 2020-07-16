15 of the funniest posts we’ve seen about living through a pandemic
The thought behind the government’s coronavirus guidance may be a bit difficult to understand – even for Michael Gove, apparently – but the thought behind these jokes is pretty clear.
People need to take the piss.
1.
Does anyone else think that Boris is simply wearing his swimming hat wrong? pic.twitter.com/YQ9gzn96pS
— Wrenfoe ℹ (@Wrenfoe) July 13, 2020
2.
– i refuse to wear a face mask. it’s my right.
– but surely with a face like that you’d leap at the chance…? pic.twitter.com/csWO9nWWdy
— forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) July 14, 2020
3.
I've been home for 4 months but I still choose the wrong switch on a bank of three.
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 14, 2020
4.
The supermarket has taken the direction arrows off the floor.
I loved tutting at people & calling them a cunt under my breath.
I mean I still do but it's just not the same
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 15, 2020
5.
Teaching my parents to use WhatsApp video calls was a great idea because now when they call and tell me all the places and ways they're trying to catch coronavirus my poker face practice is pro level.
— Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) July 14, 2020
6.
Boy am I missing the work conversations:
Monday: how was your weekend?
Tuesday: at least Monday's over.
Wednesday: halfway there.
Thursday: it's Friday tomorrow!
Friday: have a good weekend.
— Daveastated (@Daveastated) July 13, 2020
7.
Why are we calling them Quarantine raves, disco in furlough surely?
— Willy Harris (@willyharris) July 15, 2020
8.
lockdown mood: looking up lobotomies
— Joel Golby (@joelgolby) July 15, 2020