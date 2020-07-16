15 of the funniest posts we’ve seen about living through a pandemic

The thought behind the government’s coronavirus guidance may be a bit difficult to understand – even for Michael Gove, apparently – but the thought behind these jokes is pretty clear.

People need to take the piss.

1.

Does anyone else think that Boris is simply wearing his swimming hat wrong? pic.twitter.com/YQ9gzn96pS — Wrenfoe ℹ (@Wrenfoe) July 13, 2020

2.

– i refuse to wear a face mask. it’s my right.

– but surely with a face like that you’d leap at the chance…? pic.twitter.com/csWO9nWWdy — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) July 14, 2020

3.

I've been home for 4 months but I still choose the wrong switch on a bank of three. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 14, 2020

4.

The supermarket has taken the direction arrows off the floor.

I loved tutting at people & calling them a cunt under my breath.

I mean I still do but it's just not the same — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 15, 2020

5.

Teaching my parents to use WhatsApp video calls was a great idea because now when they call and tell me all the places and ways they're trying to catch coronavirus my poker face practice is pro level. — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) July 14, 2020

6.

Boy am I missing the work conversations: Monday: how was your weekend?

Tuesday: at least Monday's over.

Wednesday: halfway there.

Thursday: it's Friday tomorrow!

Friday: have a good weekend. — Daveastated (@Daveastated) July 13, 2020

7.

Why are we calling them Quarantine raves, disco in furlough surely? — Willy Harris (@willyharris) July 15, 2020

8.