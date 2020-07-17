The only 5 responses you need to the government’s top scientist saying the UK coronavirus outcome is “not good”

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s Chief Science Adviser, was questioned on the UK’s response to the coronavirus by the Commons Science and Technology Committee and it wasn’t exactly a glowing report.

Key takeaways include:

The government was told to lock the country down a full week before it eventually did so The advice on working from home should remain in place rather than the “go to work” order currently in place

And then there was this:

Coronavirus outcome in the UK has not been good, admits chief scientific adviser https://t.co/9ag0xEsgsi — The Independent (@Independent) July 16, 2020

from Sherlock Holmes GIFs via Gfycat

Understandably, Twitter had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

Titanic's maiden voyage had room for improvement says chief design engineer. https://t.co/Tib4CH0ccZ — Adam Lawton (@DrAdamLawton) July 16, 2020

4.

Patrick Vallance: the Covid outcome has "not been good" also Patrick Vallance: World War II was "a bit of a row"

Climate change "might melt an occasional iceberg"

Lionel Messi "can pass the ball"

Pol Pot had a "bit of an anger management issue" — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 16, 2020

5.

Author Matt Haig had a point to make, for the sake of scientific accuracy of course.

Well, to be fair it depends if you are a human or a virus. https://t.co/lWllGSMyyH — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 16, 2020

READ MORE

Michael Gove’s maskless Pret visit caused a government u-turn – 11 funniest reactions

Source Independent Image @helloimnik on Unsplash Screengrab