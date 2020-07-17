The only 5 responses you need to the government’s top scientist saying the UK coronavirus outcome is “not good”

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s Chief Science Adviser, was questioned on the UK’s response to the coronavirus by the Commons Science and Technology Committee and it wasn’t exactly a glowing report.

Key takeaways include:

The government was told to lock the country down a full week before it eventually did so

The advice on working from home should remain in place rather than the “go to work” order currently in place

And then there was this:

Understandably, Twitter had thoughts.

Author Matt Haig had a point to make, for the sake of scientific accuracy of course.

