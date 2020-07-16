Michael Gove’s maskless Pret visit caused a government u-turn – 11 funniest reactions

Mere days after stating that it wasn’t necessary to make mask-wearing compulsory in shops because people would do it out of common sense, Michael Gove was seen in Pret without a mask.

The government could have said he was entitled to do that until the 24th of July, or they could have asked him to explain his decision.

Instead, they did this:

Amidst a wave of unavoidable Barnard Castle déjà vu, people had a few things to say about it.

Finally, comedy writer James Henry saw a way to turn it to his advantage.

Source Adam Bienkov Image @anntre on Unsplash Screengrab