Michael Gove’s maskless Pret visit caused a government u-turn – 11 funniest reactions

Mere days after stating that it wasn’t necessary to make mask-wearing compulsory in shops because people would do it out of common sense, Michael Gove was seen in Pret without a mask.

The government could have said he was entitled to do that until the 24th of July, or they could have asked him to explain his decision.

Instead, they did this:

After Michael Gove was pictured without a face covering in a Pret A Manger, Boris Johnson’s spokesman says masks will not be required when buying takeaway food. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 15, 2020

Amidst a wave of unavoidable Barnard Castle déjà vu, people had a few things to say about it.

1.

Dominic Raab: *is pictured spitting into the hummus at the Waitrose deli counter* Boris Johnson: “Everyone may now gob into dips.” https://t.co/4vTiMBvNq4 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 15, 2020

2.

We’re about two gaffes away from them announcing it’s fine to inject coronavirus juice into your diabetic gran. My money is on Grayling. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 15, 2020

3.

I shit you not. This is now how policy is being made https://t.co/MQcr8Hixia — Aodhán Michael Connolly (@MichaelAodhan) July 15, 2020

4.

The govt guidelines are clear: Whatever Michael Gove does wrong today you can do it tomorrow. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) July 15, 2020

5.

Honestly, this is such bullshit. Michael Gove should have to wear a mask even when at home, incase someone accidentally glimpses his face through the window. https://t.co/oxTdlt7aoI — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 15, 2020

6.

Love 2 live in a country where the terrible gvt keeps rowing back its basic pandemic precaution rules every time one of them gets caught breaking them, because letting more of us die is preferable to one of them experiencing a consequence https://t.co/4onS3zTS4z — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) July 15, 2020

7.

But only on Tuesdays, before noon. On Thursdays, when the moon is full, no clothes are needed at all, but only in parts of greater London. On Fridays, food is free, but only if you have a mask. Wednesday, we scream. Monday is Wednesday now. https://t.co/u1W5HMgyLY — Dr. Karen Gregory (@claudiakincaid) July 15, 2020

8.

Maybe Gove had popped into Pret for an eye test. https://t.co/5Qnj6os29a — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 15, 2020

9.

Just to be clear – buy a sandwich in Tesco, mask. Buy a sandwich at Pret A Manger, no mask. Buy a sandwich as a government minister, don’t worry we will change the guidance to suit you. pic.twitter.com/Xr2tfIs7JU — Jonathan Brash (@JonathanBrash) July 15, 2020

10.

Stay at home, but go to work you lazy cowards. Use buses, but avoid public transports you morons. Wear a mask in shops, but no you idiots, not that kind of shop.

I'm tired https://t.co/FkpLagtS8F — Martha (@marthaunplugged) July 15, 2020

11.

If you or I break the rules we get punished. But not Cummings, not Jenrick, not Gove. Only the little people. https://t.co/H4qw9vIm6B — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) July 15, 2020

Finally, comedy writer James Henry saw a way to turn it to his advantage.

Can someone get Gove to go in a Games Workshop and grab a copy of the Craven King mini I really like and walk out without paying so that could be legal now. https://t.co/At9qjVp0nJ — James Henry (@james_blue_cat) July 15, 2020

READ MORE

Simply 13 perfect tweets for anyone who refuses to wear a mask in shops

Source Adam Bienkov Image @anntre on Unsplash Screengrab