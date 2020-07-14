Simply 13 perfect tweets for anyone who refuses to wear a mask in shops

As you’ll no doubt have seen by now, the government is to make it mandatory for people to wear masks in shops in England from 24 July.

It’s fair to say it’s taken them a while to get there, and lots of people were wondering why they don’t do it sooner.

Masks: We must wear masks -BMA June4 We must wear masks -WHO June8 We must wear masks -Sadiq Khan June18 Govt:

-No

-Possibly

-No

-Yes

-But not until July24 — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) July 14, 2020

Lots of other people, however, really, really don’t want to wear them and they’re furious. People like Darren Grimes, for instance.

I know many will tell me of my selfishness for this, but I despise wearing a mask and dread the compulsory wearing of them. They're so dehumanising. You miss a smile, you can miss dialogue and social interaction with staff. They're the most miserable public health initiative yet. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 13, 2020

And these 13 tweets are the perfect response to Grimes and anyone else who refuses to wear a mask when they go shopping.

1.

Seeing a lot of people with the St. George’s Cross in their screen-names complaining about wearing a mask. Compromise: tie your dumb fucking flag around your stupid pink face — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) July 14, 2020

2.

"Would you mind doing the absolute bare minimum to help people during this historic global event and simply wear a mask"

People who call other people snowflakes: "Absolutely fucking not" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 14, 2020

3.

2016-2019:

We survived the blitz we can survive anything 🇬🇧 💪 2020:

HELP THIS THIN FLANNEL IS TRYING TO KILL ME — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 14, 2020

4.

Ppl on here whining about 'muzzles' and 'gags' during a public health crisis which has killed over 70k of their fellow citizens, should be fucking muzzled and gagged. Just saying. #TuesdayThoughts #MandatoryMasks — Jo🌻 (@joelymack) July 14, 2020

5.

Wearing a face mask is not "oppressive", a "removal of your civil liberty" or the actions of "the nanny state". It's to help fight a killer virus. And by labelling face masks as 'muzzles', it's the anti-mask crowd who are trying to make you look like animals. — getnorthern – “a pretty grim piece of work” ⧖ (@getnorthern) July 14, 2020

6.

All these people complaining about masks, always remind me that during the legendary, mythical, oft-cited blitz in London, there were wardens whose job it was to tell people to turn out their lights. I bet those people whined about being told what to do, as well. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 14, 2020

7.

WHAT IF I WEAR A MASK AND I FORGET WHAT MY OWN FACE LOOKS LIKE AND I THINK I’M SOMEONE ELSE AND THEN I DON’T OPEN ANY POST ADDRESSED TO ME AND I IGNORE MY FAMILY AS I THINK THEYRE SOMEONE ELSE’S? WHAT THEN? — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 14, 2020

8.

Imagine being one of those people now screaming 'I REFUSE TO GO SHOPPING IF I HAVE TO WEAR A SIMPLE FACE MASK TO HELP SAVE LIVES FROM THE WORST KILLER VIRUS FOR 100 YEARS'?

Actually, I can't even imagine being that stupid. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 14, 2020

9.

It appears that referring to face-masks as a 'muzzles' really is a thing. What a time to be alive. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 14, 2020

10.

My wife works in a shop and I see a lot of people on here saying they won’t go into shops if they have to wear a mask. I want to thank you in advance for not going into my wife’s shop and therefore keeping her and my children safer from the coronavirus. Thank you. 🙏🙏🙏 — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) July 14, 2020

11.

Interesting how all the dickheads squealing about a #facemask infringing their civil liberties seem to be people who have never had their civil liberties infringed and have no fucking idea what that actually looks like. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) July 14, 2020

12.

Apparently it's been illegal for some time to go into shops and punch other shoppers in the face. Bloody nanny state. #wearafuckingmask — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 14, 2020

13.

I'm in Italy, where folk wear masks in shops. If you forget, the staff remind you. It's really not hard. — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) July 14, 2020

To conclude …

Christ alive man. The messages about how people don't like wearing masks. None of us do, you tiresome bellends. It's not like the rest of us are dancing down the fucking street about it. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 14, 2020

We're doing to help protect other people and assist in a limited, and probably temporary, return to normality. Try thinking about someone other than yourself for just one tiny second of your fucking life. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 14, 2020

Alright I should admit that my grey mask makes me look a bit like Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so I do quite like that, but then afterwards it is hot, stuffy and inconvenient. FULL DISCLOSURE. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 14, 2020

