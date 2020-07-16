15 favourite things people photoshopped into Ivanka Trump’s Goya beans picture
You’ll probably have seen by now Ivanka Trump’s tweet in which she pictured herself holding a tin of Goya beans along with the brand’s slogan, ‘If it’s Goya, it has to be good’ in English and Spanish.
If it’s Goya, it has to be good.
Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020
She did it to support Goya after its chief executive made the mistake of praising her father, prompting an immediate ‘boycott Goya’ campaign.
It was also crying out to be photoshopped and here are our 15 favourites.
1.
The new fragrance pic.twitter.com/spB4E6dqZh
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 15, 2020
2.
The Narcissist’s Unqualified Daughter pic.twitter.com/vqadYMTcpk
— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) July 15, 2020
3.
— YS (@NYinLA2121) July 15, 2020
4.
#TrySomethingNew 😂 pic.twitter.com/DteNjSBrok
— JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) July 15, 2020
5.
— Nurse Nina (@NurseNinaPA) July 15, 2020
6.
#PokeChallenge “Hi. New from https://t.co/NuNsNxX312 – Kills coronavirus *and* touches up your roots.” pic.twitter.com/Rzu8Km1OjS
— Oonagh (@Okeating) July 15, 2020
7.
8.
When you said to #FindSomethingNew, I really wasn’t expecting this. pic.twitter.com/KLr12c9Owc
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 15, 2020
9.
Roll that beautiful bean footage
Muestra ese hermoso metraje de frijoles pic.twitter.com/LwopTiQlnw
— This Justin (@TheMeisse) July 15, 2020
10.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 15, 2020
11.
— Marti 🇨🇿🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Princesspitfall) July 15, 2020
12.
13.
About to enjoy a hot snack. #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/VaHD5Nnkas
— alexis (@lexistwit) July 15, 2020
14.
“This time next year, we’ll be a million dead.” #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/uaEcXITrwQ
— alexis (@lexistwit) July 16, 2020
15.
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) July 15, 2020
