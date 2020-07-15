A must-watch inspirational video for anyone who may want to shed a pound or two, shared by @KateOfTarragon on Twitter.

Want to lose weight? Watch this inspirational video. pic.twitter.com/JHy1WW2qeb — KatharineOfTarragon (@KateOfTarragon) July 14, 2020

Boom.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by Tami Dewar who you can find here.

I just spit out my water laughing.

Bloody brilliant.

Both gorgeous and very funny. — Drag me to Hell (@funkopopaddict4) July 15, 2020

Hahaha she’s in the background eating still 😂 — john pyke (@johnnykwango78) July 14, 2020

Well done captain obvious. — It’s All Banter (@BanterGirl69) July 15, 2020

READ MORE

This TV shoot gone hilariously wrong is 2020 in a nutshell

Source Tami Dewar @KateOfTarragon