This TV shoot gone hilariously wrong is 2020 in a nutshell

We’re grateful to @JessDuff_y for sharing this clip of ‘2020 in a nutshell’ on Twitter because it’s making a lot of people’s days better.

Staged or not – it was staged – it still made us smile.

Turns out it’s a 2009 advert for Wimpy in South Africa. Like the boom guy, we didn’t see that coming.

Source @JessDuff_y H/T @jennyeclair