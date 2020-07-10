This TV shoot gone hilariously wrong is 2020 in a nutshell
We’re grateful to @JessDuff_y for sharing this clip of ‘2020 in a nutshell’ on Twitter because it’s making a lot of people’s days better.
A fellow producer just sent me this and I've been crying for at least 5 minutes: pic.twitter.com/gCI5qppwRp
— Jess Duffy (@JessDuff_y) July 9, 2020
Staged or not – it was staged – it still made us smile.
hahahahAAAAAAAGH HAHAHAHA- OH GOD I NEEDED THIS https://t.co/PDAJthx3ML
— Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) July 10, 2020
Turns out it’s a 2009 advert for Wimpy in South Africa. Like the boom guy, we didn’t see that coming.
For the curious, this is a 2009 advert for Wimpy.https://t.co/6q85aVUtvm
— Edinburgh Fortean Society (@EdinFortSoc) July 10, 2020
Source @JessDuff_y H/T @jennyeclair