Burger King just flame grilled Kanye West after he ‘dropped out’ of the 2020 presidential race

It’s only 10 days or so since Kanye West announced his surprise candidacy in the 2020 race for the White House.

Possibly less surprising than his initial announcement are the reports today that he has now dropped out.

NO!

There was no shortage of funny responses.

But one of the best came from an unlikely source, you might think. And it’s not even the American Burger King.

Flame grilled.

Source @BurgerKingUK