Burger King just flame grilled Kanye West after he ‘dropped out’ of the 2020 presidential race

It’s only 10 days or so since Kanye West announced his surprise candidacy in the 2020 race for the White House.

Possibly less surprising than his initial announcement are the reports today that he has now dropped out.

Kanye West 'drops out' of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/Rs4tVeIy4a — The Independent (@Independent) July 15, 2020

NO!

There was no shortage of funny responses.

This is disappointing. He fought a great campaign for very nearly 12 days. https://t.co/kH5qjLxuR2 — Mask Watson (@watsoncomedian) July 15, 2020

Ye of little faith https://t.co/P1cxcwNLT0 — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) July 15, 2020

God told him to do it just over a week ago, now God is telling him not to do it? Is God trying to waste Kanye's time or something? — Eclectic Method (@EclecticMethod) July 15, 2020

this is genuinely unexpected news *continues washing up* https://t.co/H8CKSQ6wS9 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) July 15, 2020

We hardly knew Ye https://t.co/hV93xJLynY — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) July 15, 2020

But one of the best came from an unlikely source, you might think. And it’s not even the American Burger King.

Flame grilled.

