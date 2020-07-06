Kanye says he’s running for president and the reactions couldn’t have been stronger – 14 favourites

Kanye West has caused controversy on more than one occasion with his support for Donald Trump, praising his approach, pledging to vote for him in this year’s election, wearing the hats.

However, the President isn’t going to be happy with the rapper’s latest move.

We’re not sure how serious he was being, but Kanye livened up the weekend and took the focus away from Trump’s divisive appearance at Mount Rushmore with this extraordinary announcement.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He got a supportive response from one expected quarter.

And one less expected.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Many other people weren’t quite so sure.

1.

2.

3.

I can only surmise that a time traveler has accidentally killed a butterfly. https://t.co/MCqAD65V63 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 5, 2020

4.

Kanye West as President – Kim Kardashian as First Lady. Elon Musk as Attorney General, Khloe Kardashian as Secty of State and the rest of us moving to Canada, Mexico or any country that will give us asylum — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 5, 2020

5.

BREAKING NEWS- Coronavirus endorces Donald Trump for president. Murder Hornet still undecided between Trump, Kanye, and a 30 gallon Hefty bag full of shit. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 5, 2020

6.

7.