Andrew Cotter’s done another video with his dogs and it’s an absolute treat

In the unlikely event he still needs an introduction, Andrew Cotter is the sports commentator who’s been keeping everyone entertained during lockdown with his videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel.

They are a fabulous distraction from the rigours of the outside world and his latest is no exception.

Brilliant.

And in the unlikely event you missed any of his earlier videos (or you want to watch them again) here are our favourites.

Now they’ve got a book coming out.

And finally, a little ‘behind the scenes’ action.

And you can follow Andrew on Twitter here.

Source @MrAndrewCotter