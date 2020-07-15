Andrew Cotter’s done another video with his dogs and it’s an absolute treat

In the unlikely event he still needs an introduction, Andrew Cotter is the sports commentator who’s been keeping everyone entertained during lockdown with his videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel.

They are a fabulous distraction from the rigours of the outside world and his latest is no exception.

Just hoping she can mend her ways. pic.twitter.com/d2YCniSNux — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) July 14, 2020

Brilliant.

And in the unlikely event you missed any of his earlier videos (or you want to watch them again) here are our favourites.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

Now they’ve got a book coming out.

Delighted to have teamed up with @text_publishing to get 'Olive, Mabel and Me' in Australia and New Zealand. All other countries can still pre-order on https://t.co/TBXVTfQrv7. If you like. But absolutely no pressure. pic.twitter.com/KR3eSnfmzl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) July 13, 2020

And finally, a little ‘behind the scenes’ action.

Looking forward to working with these two again soon. It hasn't always been easy. pic.twitter.com/rb6oItsh9W — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) June 30, 2020

And you can follow Andrew on Twitter here.

READ MORE

This commentator’s got no live sport so he’s commentating on everyday life and it’s brilliant

Source @MrAndrewCotter