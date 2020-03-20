This commentator’s got no live sport left so he’s commentating on everyday life and it’s brilliant

Here’s a chap called Nick Heath who’s a rugby commentator and journalist and also a podcast producer.

But it’s the commentating bit we’re really interested in. Because in the absence of any live sport because of coronavirus, Nick started commenting on everyday life as he saw it and shared the videos on Twitter.

And they really will make your day better.

Find A Brunette A Seat With The Blonde Girls Qualifier.#LiveCommentary #LifeCommentary Getting tenuous now. pic.twitter.com/XEyrvBxPIR — Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020

And there was this PS from Nick.

Glad I've entertained a few this arvo with my old Barry-Davies-cum-Alan-Partridge commentary style larfs. I do try and do it properly most of the time. Fond memories of calling the game of the @Womens6Nations when the world was a very different place. https://t.co/1BQABbTnNb — Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020

You can follow Nick on Twitter here.

These are good too.

I always liked the idea of 'Inside The Commentary Box' where there's an accidental symmetry between what's happening inside to what's happening outside.#LifeCommentary pic.twitter.com/ezGYjYnNPU — Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 19, 2020

I always liked the idea of 'Inside The Commentary Box' where there's an accidental symmetry between what's happening inside to what's happening outside. Here's another one.#LifeCommentary pic.twitter.com/3xKTSTH47X — Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 20, 2020

