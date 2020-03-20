This commentator’s got no live sport left so he’s commentating on everyday life and it’s brilliant

Here’s a chap called Nick Heath who’s a rugby commentator and journalist and also a podcast producer.

But it’s the commentating bit we’re really interested in. Because in the absence of any live sport because of coronavirus, Nick started commenting on everyday life as he saw it and shared the videos on Twitter.

And they really will make your day better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And there was this PS from Nick.

You can follow Nick on Twitter here.

These are good too.

Source @nickheathsport