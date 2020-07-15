Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins comeback of the day after Donald Trump called her ‘not talented’

Today’s winner of comeback of the day is congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who took to Twitter after Donald Trump told reporters she was ‘not talented in many ways’.

Here’s the so-called president.

It’s fair to say people weren’t overly impressed.

But the best response came from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself.

Boom.

Source @AOC