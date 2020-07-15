Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins comeback of the day after Donald Trump called her ‘not talented’

Today’s winner of comeback of the day is congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who took to Twitter after Donald Trump told reporters she was ‘not talented in many ways’.

Here’s the so-called president.

It’s fair to say people weren’t overly impressed.

The extremely low energy of the delivery is notable, but my favorite part is how pleased Trump is with himself by thinking up, over the course of several seconds, the miserably generic and lame insult "not talented." — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 14, 2020

Imagine being so insecure as President that you repeatedly elevate a 1st term congresswoman to boogie-woman status. Like her or hate her you probably didn’t know of her until major players started citing her as the devil. Same goes for almost the whole ‘squad’ — Fainting_Goat (@Rick5342x) July 14, 2020

But the best response came from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself.

A man whose entire life was built on a rich blend of daddy’s money and financial fraud accuses me, daughter of a house cleaner who won multiple elections to Congress by the age of 30, of not having talent. 🤣 You can tell from his delivery that even HE doesn’t believe it. 😂 https://t.co/blUMByAGjk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

Boom.

Source @AOC