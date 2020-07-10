Simply the perfect takedown of a Trump fan who criticised Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for blowing bubbles

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is far from popular with Trump supporters – or the President himself – since her campaigns are decidedly in the Socialist camp and she isn’t afraid to criticise the current administration.

Only last year, Trump suggested that New York-born Alexandria, and three other American congresswomen of colour, should go back to the countries they came from.

With elections coming up, she has been on the campaign trail, and recently posted this clip to her Instagram account.

Pretty standard fare during campaign season, but right-wingers seized on one aspect of the video.

When you take off your mask to blow bubbles pic.twitter.com/NCinuJj92t — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2020

Someone named Mia put it even more strongly.

Congresswoman AOC removed her mask to blow bubbles (germs/ particles) into a child’s face in Queens. 🤦🏼‍♀‍ pic.twitter.com/GKNN1TSDmV — Mia ⭐️ (@missmiafaith) July 7, 2020

Unfortunately for her, Dr Philip Lee had this riposte.

Very good Mia, except that you may wish to consider that SARS2-COV is inactivated by soaps and detergents, which if I'm not mistaken is the principal ingredient of most bubble mixes. https://t.co/wCu97ekkH5 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 7, 2020

Twitter was fully behind the surgical strike.

Nothing like facts to stand in the way of a sensationalised story.

Well done. — inimlin (@fossilly) July 7, 2020

In addition to the fact that the child is wearing a mask AND they're properly socially distanced. I say bravo for adding a little joy into the child's day. — ️ ️ (@VDAenterprises) July 7, 2020

Can't stand all the doctors and all their medical opinions. Almost as if they know more than the average man about bones and other bits. Knee bones connected to the… high leg bone. Easy stuff really. — Why Waffle (@WhyWaffle) July 7, 2020

Dr Lee also had this tip for people.

Word of advice, don't read the TL under that tweet, just don't. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 7, 2020

Well, we looked and have to strongly endorse his advice.

We’ll update this post just as soon as Mia condemns the President after Tulsa saw a massive spike in cases following his rally.

