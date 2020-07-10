Simply the perfect takedown of a Trump fan who criticised Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for blowing bubbles

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is far from popular with Trump supporters – or the President himself – since her campaigns are decidedly in the Socialist camp and she isn’t afraid to criticise the current administration.

Only last year, Trump suggested that New York-born Alexandria, and three other American congresswomen of colour, should go back to the countries they came from.

With elections coming up, she has been on the campaign trail, and recently posted this clip to her Instagram account.

Pretty standard fare during campaign season, but right-wingers seized on one aspect of the video.

Someone named Mia put it even more strongly.

Unfortunately for her, Dr Philip Lee had this riposte.

Twitter was fully behind the surgical strike.

Dr Lee also had this tip for people.

Well, we looked and have to strongly endorse his advice.

We’ll update this post just as soon as Mia condemns the President after Tulsa saw a massive spike in cases following his rally.

