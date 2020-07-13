The only 5 reactions you need to the government’s new Brexit slogan

As Kent residents bridle at the news that they’re to have an enormous lorry park/customs clearance area near their homes and Northern Irish businesses digest the idea of customs checks at their ports, Project Fear is looking a lot like Project Prediction.

With less than six months until the UK ceases to act under EU rules, there is yet another pithy – or a word rather like that – slogan to get our heads around – and it’s at the heart of a £93 million ad campaign.

And yes – it’s three words.

These five reactions expressed the mood rather well.

David Schneider wondered why the £93 million ad campaign was even necessary.

Jesse Baker had a question?

Learn French?

