The only 5 reactions you need to the government’s new Brexit slogan

As Kent residents bridle at the news that they’re to have an enormous lorry park/customs clearance area near their homes and Northern Irish businesses digest the idea of customs checks at their ports, Project Fear is looking a lot like Project Prediction.

With less than six months until the UK ceases to act under EU rules, there is yet another pithy – or a word rather like that – slogan to get our heads around – and it’s at the heart of a £93 million ad campaign.

And yes – it’s three words.

The UK has left the EU. Take action and prepare as we transition to our new relationship. Check the guidance. Make the changes. And let’s get going. ➡️ — GOV.UK (@GOVUK) July 10, 2020

These five reactions expressed the mood rather well.

1.

"Not only can Britain leave the EU & have access to the single market, we'd actually get a better deal."

Boris Johnson

Michael Gove

Dominic Cummings

June 2016. https://t.co/wg8ua9Vpdh — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 13, 2020

2.

New ERG guidance for members…#CheckChangeGo pic.twitter.com/DHk2UjMCB5 — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) July 13, 2020

3.

CHECK Brexit isn't some sort of fucking joke. CHANGE your pounds into a stable, valuable currency. Maybe Euros. GO anywhere but the UK in 2021. Europe seems nice.#CheckChangeGo https://t.co/iPa6zJbYde — CP (@chickenprincess) July 12, 2020

4.

I’ve checked the guidance. There isn’t any because you tossers didn’t prepare for a No Deal Brexit. I’ve made the changes. They involve not buying from any business that supported Brexit. I can’t get going because you’ve stopped my freedom of movement. https://t.co/xsz6B5208I — Barnaby Edwards (@BarnabyEdwards) July 13, 2020

5.

Imagine investing so much in a shit project that you have to spin spending 93 million pounds telling people they have to fill in an assload more customs forms from January as a big exciting win pic.twitter.com/mzdLnGQg65 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 13, 2020

David Schneider wondered why the £93 million ad campaign was even necessary.

Hold on. We were promised the exact same benefits as before. Why do we need to take action? https://t.co/JDvFqgw1Mn — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 13, 2020

Jesse Baker had a question?

Beside stockpiling food wtf can I actually do to prepare for this? — Jesse Baker 🇪🇺 (@marmite22) July 12, 2020

Learn French?

