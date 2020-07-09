Liz Truss doesn’t think the UK will be ready for Brexit – 9 unsurprised takedowns

Some media outlets, including Business Insider, have seen a leaked letter from International Trade Secretary Liz Truss to the Prime Minister, which expresses doubts about the UK’s preparations for Brexit.

What. A. Shocker.

Anyway, BI’s Adam Payne shared the details.

Exclusive: I've seen a pretty explosive letter from Truss to Gove/Sunak which says she's worried that UK borders won't be ready for 2021 She says — Ports might not be fully ready

— NI protocol unlikely to be either

— UK plans could be challenged at WTOhttps://t.co/InG7BbES3m — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) July 8, 2020

These reactions cover it rather well.

1.

This letter is truly shocking.

I had absolutely no idea that Liz Truss was bright enough to work out how shit my Brexit plan is. pic.twitter.com/RC0tW9vve7 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 8, 2020

2.

Liz Truss sends my twitter feed from two years ago in a letter. The absolute state of this government. https://t.co/WiieSkKCq5 — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) July 8, 2020

3.

4.

If Liz Truss has figured it out, it must be obvious to every single MP. — KingyNR (@NrKingy) July 8, 2020

5.

The film La Haine begins with a guy who falls off a skyscraper and who, as he passes each floor, says to himself "so far so good." That's pretty much a description of this Government's policy on Brexit. https://t.co/cUYy0ql9Kt — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) July 8, 2020

6.

No one could have foreseen this. https://t.co/3lRrikFYPO — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) July 8, 2020

7.

So much for the oven ready deal… https://t.co/56dGR3yv4h — steve richards (@steverichards14) July 8, 2020

8.

Exclusive. Liz Truss about to lose her job.

Classic Dom https://t.co/vjO8AltK8P — George 💫 (@Trampolinecare) July 8, 2020

9.

😕 — The Irish Border (@BorderIrish) July 8, 2020

Davey Six-Toes had a clarification of one of her points.

To be fair, I think Liz is a little too late with the global reputational damage bit. https://t.co/nnXYwRNf0Y — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) July 8, 2020

James O’Brien, who has proved depressingly accurate with his Brexit predictions, mused on something.

Incoming. I wonder whether she got the gig so that they could hit her with the 'Remainer' stick when she started telling the truth… https://t.co/h6ClO9i17v — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 8, 2020

Watch this space.

