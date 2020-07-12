Despite wearing one for his most recent photocell in the US, Donald Trump – like many of his followers hasn’t been particularly keen on wearing masks. And he hasn’t been overly keen on postponing Republic conventions despite all the dangers of the coronavirus.

The Republican Part of – Google, Google – Wisconsin had its annual state convention over the weekend. And here’s Republican Glenn Grotham doing his bit for the cause.

It went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

This is @RepGrothman *today* at the Wisconsin Republican convention (which was held in-person) pic.twitter.com/MnsVlJryLE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2020

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

I was half expecting him to fall through the podium after wrestling with his tie. pic.twitter.com/VCnAASlCKv — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 12, 2020

Omg. I’m thinking he might want to get…tested ?? — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) July 12, 2020

how is this real life pic.twitter.com/qctr60kbgl — Aaron Miller (@amillerphd) July 11, 2020

To be fair, I choke when I say Trump’s name too — Marie Richter (@RichterWriter) July 12, 2020

I can’t stop watching this. https://t.co/s607S75lw7 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 12, 2020

We hope he is safe and well. Along with everyone else in the room.

READ MORE

Donald Trump being beaten up by his umbrella is time very well spent

Source @atrupar